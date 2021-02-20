Local football coach wins over Gov. Newsom’s orders in court

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Superior Court Judge Earl H. Maas III ruled that young athletes should be allowed to resume outdoor sports in San Diego County on Feb. 19.

Of those outdoor sports are football and basketball.

The ruling came on the heels of the state revising its guidelines allowing activities in counties with comparatively low rates of new COVID-19 cases.

The new California standard permits resumption of “outdoor high-contact sports” in those counties that have reached a daily average of 14 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The County currently has a new case rate of 22.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

A lawsuit was filed recently by two San Diego County high school athletes, Nicholas Gardinera, a senior at Scripps Ranch High School, and Cameron Woolsey, a senior at Mission Hills High School.

Marlon Gardinera, who has been a key player in the “Let Them Play CA” movement and father of Nicholas Gardinera, joined KUSI to express his jubilation at the new ruling.