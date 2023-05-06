Local foster youth to receive free haircuts for National Foster Care Month





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local barbers and business leaders announced that they will partner to provide free haircuts for foster youth in San Diego in honor of National Foster Care Month.

There are roughly 2,500 foster youth in the county’s care at any given moment.

President of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates Shane Harris and CEO of Freshly Faded Barbershop Derrick Banks joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the importance of foster parents and the support of the community in the lives of foster children.