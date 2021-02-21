Local foundation seeks help replacing stolen equipment and PPE for Skyline Youth Football and Cheer





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation has got a few projects in the works.

After not having a season in 2020, the Skyline Youth Football and Cheer Organization’s equipment was stolen and their buildings were vandalized, too.

In addition to buying new equipment, they also need new PPE so that they can operate safely in 2021.

The Foundation is asking San Diegans to help out this group of young people by donating to this link: https://www.classy.org/campaign/skyline-youth-football-and-cheer/c327234

Miles Himmel, Founder of The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation joined KUSI to update viewers on what they are working on.