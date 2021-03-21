Local Hero: Clair P. Martin, Purple Heart veteran

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local purple heart army veteran Clair P. Martin was born on March 22 in 1921, attended Oceanside Union High School from 1930 to 1940, and decided to join the army two years later in 1942.

He was assigned to the 29th infantry in England to prepare for D-Day invasion.

It was on the fateful day of June 6, 1944 where he was wounded while storming Omaha Beach and received his purple heart.

After earning several awards including Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Chevalier (Knight) of the French National Order, he returned home to sunny San Diego, where he worked at Pacific Bell from 1950 to 1983, when he retired.

Former Councilmember Scott Sherman joined KUSI to relay the incredible story of Martin.

Martin turns 100 years old tomorrow.