Local High School seniors start Class of 2020 page to unite students across California

Grace Chaney, a senior at Valley Center High School is just one member out of several across the state who have gathered to bring their school communities together.

In light of all recent events, these seniors have created a class of 2020 page to give students across California a little taste of activities from the end of their senior year.

They are doing it all virtually from Prom, to graduation, to spirit weeks and they hope they can give students from Nor Cal to So Cal a senior year to remember for years to come.