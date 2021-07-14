Local hometown hero Joe Musgrove mentors baseball player Landis Sims

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hometown hero and Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove cemented his legacy in San Diego sports history after throwing the team’s first no-hitter on April 9.

However, that legacy includes the work Joe does with people across the nation by way of the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

Just one of those people is Challenged Athlete, Landis Sims, who actually signed with the Padres for the day last Sunday.

Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove, joined by Challenged Athlete Landis Sims, spoke with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his visit with Landis Sims.