Local hospitals requests for COVID-19 convalescent plasma





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local hospitals requests for COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP) spiked in the last week and current inventory will not meet demand over the coming days.

The demand for CCP in June was double that of May and hospitals are starting to see even more demand for July.

Recovered COVID-19 patients are needed to meet demand. While COVID-19 has no proven treatment, plasma taken from those who have recovered may help patients currently fighting the virus because the plasma has developed antibodies against the virus.

Claudine Van Gonka with the San Diego Blood Bank said, “Individuals can donate convalescent plasma if they have a confirmed positive laboratory test and no symptoms for the last 28 days. People with a subsequent confirmed negative test can donate after 14 days of symptom resolution. People who test positive with a COVID-19 antibody test can also donate. ”

San Diego Blood Bank has created a form where people can submit their contact information to be qualified for convalescent plasma donation at SanDiegoBloodBank.org/donateplasma.