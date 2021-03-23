Local Initiative forms ‘Stop AAPI Hate Summit’ to stem anti-Asian violence

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nearly 3,800 acts of anti-Asian American or Pacific Islander hate have been reported during the pandemic to advocacy organization Stop AAPI Hate. prompting members of the local AAPI community to launch a STOP AAPI Hate Summit series that starts April 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Most of the acts of hate were reported in California, the state with the highest Asian population.

During that same time, an incident in which a unidentified man punched an elderly Filipina woman on a San Diego trolley was reported.

Attackers are disproportionately targeting elderly Asian women.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephen will be the summit’s featured speaker and plans to explain what constitutes a hate crime and if any changes in law need to take place.

Other panelists that have already signed on are San Diego Police Department Lt. Al Ambito, President, Filipino American Law Enforcement Organization and SDPD Captain Rudy Tai, President, Pan Asian Pacific Law Enforcement Association.

They plan to make San Diego’s AAPI community aware of current events that could impact their seniors and small businesses.

Local AAPI community stakeholders and elected officials will also speak at the summit.

JoAnn Fields, Government and Public Relations Director at the Asian Pacific Islander Initiative, joined KUSI to discuss the trend towards violence and the summit.