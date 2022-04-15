Local law enforcement no longer can investigate own deadly shootings

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local law enforcement now say they will no longer investigate their own deadly shootings.

Under the revamped guidelines, deadly shooting involving officers and deputies will now be investigated by a separate local agency instead of an internal probe by the departments own detectives.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Theresa Sardina talked with Chief Roxana Kennedy, Chula Vista Police Department, about their new OIS policy and new promotions.