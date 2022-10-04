Local leaders celebrate Stockton’s first joint-use soccer field

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recreational spaces are defining pieces of community infrastructure, and Stockton just opened its first joint-use soccer field via a partnership between SDUSD and city leaders.

The field will be used for student activities, community functions and soccer games. The field also features basketball courts.

KUSI’s Diane Tuazon went live at the opening of the field where Mayor Todd Gloria congratulated Stockton and the City of San Diego for the fine new addition.