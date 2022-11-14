Local leaders help homeless as temperatures drop





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego city leaders are stepping in to help the homeless as the weather gets colder. The San Diego housing commission activated the inclement weather shelter program the night of Nov. 13.

Those experiencing homelessness can seek shelter at Father Joe’s Villages at the Joan Kroc Center, the Living Water Church of the Nazarene, and lastly at San Diego Rescue Mission.

The shelters will closed the morning of Nov. 14 but could reopen if the cold weather continues.