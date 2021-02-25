Local man shares positive message through rock art

SEAPORT VILLAGE (KUSI) – Visitors to Seaport Village may have already seen Jay, local rock stacker, piling stones to perilous heights.

For those seeking, he sometimes shares his wisdom on how he accomplishes his impressive rock stacks.

Jay joined KUSI to discuss the philosophies he’s learned from stacking stones.

“You just go with the flow, so it’s another way of also learning how to go with the flow, and not spending too much time on something that’s not working. You know, move to the next one or just find a different way of balancing a stack,” Jay said.