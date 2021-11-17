Local mom and 10-year-old daughter hold fundraiser benefitting ‘Soles4Souls’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you think you can’t make a difference, listen to this next story.

Four years ago, a seven year old girl wanted to hold a fundraiser to help out a local charity.

She did it and it was a big success — but she didn’t stop there.

Every year since then, she chooses another charity to benefit.

Carmen and Olivia Isaacs joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to share their story.

Visit soles4souls.org for more information.