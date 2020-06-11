Local nail salons hoping to get approval to reopen soon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The majority of businesses still closed will be able to reopen Friday, as long as they meet the county’s reopening guidelines. Statewide protocols for those businesses were released late last week.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said gyms, most swimming pools, bars, wineries, cardrooms and hotels for tourism and business travel will be able to reopen Friday.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said Monday that an expected spike from restaurants reopening for dine-in service two weeks ago has not yet occurred, to the credit of business owners who followed sanitation and social distancing protocols.

“I like to think our restaurant industry has done a phenomenal job,” she said.

Some of the businesses still closed until the state reaches Stage 4 of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-stage reopening plan include nail salons, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, conventions and concert venues.

Cities throughout the county can open beach parking lots today at their discretion, county officials said Saturday. Members of the same household will also be allowed to participate in active sports together, such as football, soccer or volleyball.