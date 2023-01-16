Local non-profit assists veterans in transitioning to civilian life

The Veterans Navigation Center helps veterans go from active duty to civilian life

The transition from active-duty to civilian life can be difficult for some veterans.

That’s where The Veterans Navigation Center comes in.

The non-profit works to connect veterans to case managers familiar with the complex landscape of veteran benefits, and assists them in obtaining resources.

CEO Scott Silverman joined Good Evening San Diego Sunday, and tells KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano the many challenges veterans are overcoming at the Center- from mental health to addiction issues,

and gaining new employment.

San Diego is known to be the fourth-largest city in the nation for biggest veteran population, and over half of our San Diego veterans are without insurance.