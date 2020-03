Local non-profit seeking access to water & parking for new shower trailer for the homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Duwara Consciousness Foundation is looking to roll out the largest homeless shower trailer program in San Diego.

They’re highlighting the huge role that hygiene plays in our homeless communities.

Co-founders Davinder Singh and Harisimran Khalsa were in studio to tell us more about the shower program and what they need to get it off the ground.

For more info, visit: www.duwara.org