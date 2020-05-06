Local non-profits praise Giving Tuesday now

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s time for lunch at this senior center in Downtown San Diego but it’s strictly grab and go. The seniors, many of them low income, are accustomed to coming to the center for breakfast and lunch.

Because of the pandemic, the centers are closed, but the need is as great as ever.

The non-profit group, “Serving Seniors,” is providing about 6,000 meals a day. CEO Paul Downey said that’s almost triple the number of meals the organization served before the pandemic.

The goal on this Giving Tuesday is to raise $24,000, enough money to fund one day’s worth of meals.

Another organization that helps the elderly is a more than 40-year-old wellness program called Oasis.

Before the pandemic, Oasis attracted about 5,000 seniors to its programs that emphasize lifelong learning. Classes included everything from fitness and exercise to the arts, and courses on history, literature and philosophy.

After the Stay-at-Home order was imposed, Oasis had to make some big changes and move all of its classes online. In the virtual world, Oasis has suddenly expanded its reach, attracting new students from all over the U.S. and all over the globe.

Oasis CEO Simona Valanciute said she welcomes all kind of support, not just money.

Valancuite said she’s heard from people who’ve been furloughed who want to help seniors to navigate the internet. She said something as simple as helping a senior to access the Oasis programs can reduce the feeling of isolation and loneliness and boost their health and well-being.