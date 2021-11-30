Local nonprofit Little Hooves Rescue helps miniature horses and donkeys find loving homes

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – On Tuesday, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went to nonprofit, Little Hooves Rescue, that rescues miniature horses, donkeys, and mules from kill pens. Started in 2019, Little Hooves Rescue has saved 75 animals in the past 2 years, amid COVID.

They rescue the animals, rehabilitate them, and put them up for adoption!

These mini’s are available for adoption, but if you cannot take a mini home, there are sponsorships available on their website if you want to help/donate/volunteer.

607 Windmill Ranch Rd

Encinitas, CA 92024

To donate: http://littlehoovesrescue.com/donate