Local nonprofit West PACE will host a collection drive to support North County seniors





Mary Jurgensen, the Community Engagement Manager of local nonprofit West PACE, about their holiday collection drive to support North County seniors.

West PACE is an acronym for Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, which provides everyday necessities to the elderly.

They are looking for your help to provide to those who could be feeling isolated and lonely this holiday season, and you can help by donating to the “Every day Necessities Drive for North County Seniors” from Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30 through Dec. 18.

There are ways to participate:

Donate new, unused personal care items that will then be assembled into holiday gift packages and new year bundles. Items can be dropped off at our San Marcos center during normal business hours – Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4 p.m.

You can also donate funds to their “Adopt A Senior” effort.

For more information: www.westpace.org