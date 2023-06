Local officials demand more solutions for homelessness crisis

Rafer Weigel is joined by Vista Mayor John Franklin to discuss the issue of homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local officials are growing increasingly frustrated with the homeless crisis impacting San Diego County.

Some believe the housing first model employed by the state of California is making it more difficult to help the homeless back onto their feet.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel was joined by Vista Mayor John Franklin to discuss the issue.