Local officials divided over SANDAG resolution; National Black Contractors Association weighs in





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local elected officials remain divided over SANDAG’s recently passed resolution which appears exclusive towards union-only workers.

President of the Black Contractors Association, Abdur-Rahim Hameed, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss why he supported the resolution.

“So this program is going to be unique because it basically allowed the black contractors to have a seat at the table, which is a foot in the door for all apprenticeship programs. So I’m supporting the resolution in its inclusitivity, not in its exclusitivity,” explained Hameed.

He went on to add that his organization was made up of BIPOC, or black, Indigenous and people of color, who have been excluded from trade union work forces and from participating in apprenticeships.

Hameed emphasized that the word equity means “fair and impartial,” saying, “so if our government is going to adopt policies that says fair and impartial, then they are speaking out of both side of their mouths when they say that open apprenticeship programs are disallowed, but only union-apprenticeships are allowed.”