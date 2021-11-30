Local organizations are dedicated to charitable acts on Giving Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday”, and on Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Samantha Binkley, Founder of Healthy on You and Feeding San Diego Board Member, about Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a day around the world where people show their generosity. The company Healthy on You is participating this Tuesday.

If you are looking for some more information on how you can give visit Feeding San Diego and healthyonyou.com