Local parks, libraries in need of repairs; public being asked to join discussion





DOWNTOWN (KUSI) – Local parks and libraries have been suffering, San Diego leaders have said.

The city has been facing millions of dollars in needed repairs, prompting local leaders to hold a public meeting regarding the state of parks and libraries Wednesday evening.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the downtown San Diego Central Library speaking with Patrick Stewart, CEO of the San Diego Library Foundation.

“There’s a whole host of people that use the library for a variety of reasons outside of just checking out books, right?” said Stewart. “Not only do we need to make sure that these resources exist for people who use the libraries, but good libraries, parks, well-funded, well-maintained libraries and parks also create safe, quality neighborhoods to live in because they partner with other aspects of the community to ensure that — young people, adults, everyone in between — have the resources and tools they need to thrive,” he added.