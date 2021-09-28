Local pharmacies prepared to begin administering COVID-19 booster shots

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Vons, Albertsons, and Pavilions pharmacies now offer walk-in COVID-19 booster shots, initial COVID-19 vaccines, and flu shots — with no appointment necessary.

Simon To, Patient Care Services Pharmacist from Albertsons Vons Pavilions, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the requirements needed to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot.

While they are not needed, customers may still make pharmacy appointments through at www.albertsons.com/COVID-19 or www.vons.com/COVID-19.

The booster shot is strictly for those who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine with the second dose at least 6 months before.

These individuals are eligible as long as they have received the Pfizer vaccine.

• Individuals 65 years of age and older;

• Residents of long-term care facilities;

• Individuals 50 through 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions;

• Individuals 18 through 49 years of age with underlying medical conditions based on individual benefit or risk.

• Underlying medical conditions may include, but are not limited to:

• Cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD, diabetes, heart conditions, obesity (BMI>30), smoking

• Risks may include allergic reaction, myocarditis/pericarditis, reactogenicity

• Individuals 18 through 64 years of age who are in an occupational or institutional setting where the burden of COVID-19 infection and risk of transmission are high based on individual benefit or risk.

• While settings that fall into this category are not defined at this time, examples might include, but are not limited to: front line health care providers, nursing home staff, workers in prisons and homeless shelters, caregivers and teachers.