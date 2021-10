Local radio icon Shotgun Tom Kelly pays tribute to his father





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Shotgun Tom Kelly, known to many in San Diego’s radio scene, paid tribute to his father at the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento Sunday.

Kelly’s father was an engineer on the Santa Fe engine during the 40s, 50s, and 60s.

The local radio icon joined KUSI’s Jason Austell live from Sacramento on Good Morning San Diego.