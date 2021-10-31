Local residents fight to save 20 palm trees after city’s decision to remove them





POINT LOMA (KUSI) – Multiple residents have filed lawsuits seeking temporary restraining orders against cutting down 20 palm trees that line Newport Avenue and Santa Barbara Avenue in Ocean Beach.

San Diego International Airport and Federal Aviation Administration officials claim the trees potentially affect sensitive airport sensors and obstruct the protected airspace that surrounds the airport.

But residents say, if the trees were cut down, it would cause irreparable harm.

Attorney and professional pilot Michael Curran of Curran & Curran Law joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss further details of the situation.

“There is no threat to aviation safety,” Curran began before explaining the details of why the palm trees do not obstruct Lindbergh Field’s two landing runways and flight paths.