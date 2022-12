Local restaurants file lawsuit to prevent AB 275 from taking effect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The FAST Recovery Act (AB 257) was signed into law in September and is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

The law would create a 10-person council with the legislative aim of implementing broad regulatory practices impacting wage rates, work hours, and more.

A local restaurant coalition filed a lawsuit to prevent the FAST Recovery Act from taking effect before Jan. 1.