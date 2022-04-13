Local Roots Kombucha in Vista is finally open after 2 years of COVID





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI continues to support local businesses and the Local Roots Kombucha is finally open and ready for you to go visit!

Their tap room/tasting room is open and they have an extensive menu of food, so you can enjoy the day at their new business.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was out at the new Local Roots Kombucha tasting room to promote their business and put them on the map.

You can check them out HERE

You can find them here: 1430 Vantage Ct Suite 101, Vista, CA 92081