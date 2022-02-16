Local Rotary Clubs assemble gift packages for Father Joe’s Villages’ newest residents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was out at the Home Office Commodities Warehouse to get all the inside details about all these local rotary clubs coming together for a good cause.

San Diego Downtown Breakfast Rotary Club will assemble “welcome home kits” for Father Joe’s Villages to support individuals and families moving into the newly opened Saint Teresa of Calcutta Villa.