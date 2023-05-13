Local San Diegans show up with resources, aid for migrants at border

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At the southern end of San Diego, locals gather with resources and portable batteries to provide support for families attempting to claim asylum at San Ysidro processing centers.

Refugee camps have formed near ports of entry at the U.S.-Mexico border, where thousands of asylum-seeking migrants wait to be screened and allowed entry into the United States.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live at the border wall where the humanitarian crisis had drawn in dozens of volunteers with resources to go around.