Local San Diego organizations organize resource drops for migrants in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shane Harris, local leader and president of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, joined coalition of local organizations in an emergency briefing Thursday morning to address the crisis at the border.

The organizations are set to announce a drop-off location for San Diegans to donate basic needs for migrants awaiting asylum after the expiration of Title 42.

The donation drop-off site will be located at the National Black Contractors Association’s San Diego office at 6125 Imperial Ave. All donations and supplies will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Call (619) 354-8051 to schedule drop-offs ahead of time, if possible.