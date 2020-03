Local schools to install Vape Smoke Detectors to combat students vaping on campus





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Board of Education Board Member, Mark Powell joined KUSI along with the President and CEO of La Jolla Alcohol Research, Maury Cole to warn of the hazards of vaping.

This discussion came in light of a sudden recent lung illness outbreak from vaping that has affected over a thousand people, the youngest of whom was 13.