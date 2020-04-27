Local US Air Force Academy graduate celebrating accomplishment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – US Air Force Academy graduate class of 2020, 2nd Lieutenant Alexander Samaniego celebrated graduation with a drive-by celebration.

A Chula Vista local and Eastlake high alumni, Samaniego became the first in his immediate family to graduate from a 4-year university program.

Samaniego’s parents setup this surprise drive-by celebration for him on Saturday.

Samaniego’s coach, Wanda Curtis, told KUSI that Samaniego’s grandfather was “driving in the car with balloons, in his Army uniform, to give Alexander his first salute from his enlisted Army veteran grandfather.”