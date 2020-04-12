Local wallet company sews thousands of mask for donation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) A local wallet company is paying it forward with a project to help the community. Allett in National City is sewing thousands of masks for donation. The company is working on non-medical grade masks to be donated throughout the community. When you buy a two-pack of masks, Allett will donate two masks to the project. Masks from the project will go to health care workers, first responders and retirement homes.

You can go to Allett.com or call (800)-642-2226 for more information how you can help pay it forward in the community through mask donation.