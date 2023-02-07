San Diego youth shelter adds 20 beds for transient minors





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The newly renovated Urban Street Angels Downtown Homeless Shelter will soon welcome 20 new youth, bringing total occupancy up to 70 young people.

The City of San Diego and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher worked together to establish the County-City Behavioral Health Impact Fund to provide one-time funds for organizations like the Urban Street Angels.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live with details on the city’s efforts to expand capacity at shelters in San Diego.