Locale Farm to Table in Bakersfield receives COVID-19 relief from Barstool Sports





BAKERSFIELD (KUSI) – Barstool Sports is taking matters into their own hands to help small businesses across the country in a major way amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, has posted a series of rants against the government’s shutdown orders since the pandemic began. In the rant from mid-May, he asked, “when did this become flatten the curve, flatten the curve, flatten the curve, to we have to find a cure, or everyone is going to die?” Portnoy continued, “image working for a year, five years, ten years, two decades, grinding your fingers to the bone to build your business, Barstool thank god will be alright, I’m talking about other businesses. People who have jobs who have worked their whole f***ing lives to put food on the table to create a happy living. They’re just going to go out of business? They’re going to wake up whenever this thing ends and whenever the mayors say oh, you can go back to work? Work for what? Your company is going to be out of business. The economy is going to be in the sh***er. There’s going to be no jobs.”

Since the government is not doing anything to help our small businesses, Portnoy created the Barstool Fund to help businesses with things like rent relief, payroll, taxes, and other expenses on a month to month basis until they can survive on their own, or until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

When a business is chosen to receive relief, Portnoy Facetimes the owners to share the good news. Below is the video of Portnoy informing the owner of the Locale Farm to Table restaurant in Bakersfield, Heather Laganelli, that she has been chosen to receive relief from the Barstool Fund.

Laganelli joined joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share what it means to be chosen by Barstool Sports, and how it will help her restaurant survive the government shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Laganelli was thankful and excited to be chosen, saying she “still can’t believe it.”

Here is what Laganelli submitted when she applied for relief from The Barstool Fund: Hi! Thanks for your consideration in advance!!!! Worcester, Massachusetts native fighting to stay in business in Bakersfield, California. I’m Heather Laganelli, I started Locale Farm to Table Eatery back in 2015 a few years after graduating from college and moving cross country from New Haven, CT. Locale is about building community through local artisans and farmers. We’re approaching six years in business (if we’re lucky enough to celebrate that milestone). When the pandemic set in we started to amp up our creativity and started creating hope within the restaurant and within our following. We haven’t shut down at any point of COVID. We were actually begging our employees to work longer hours during the first couple of months. We built a takeout window to help ease people’s minds and accommodate our guests. Things started to really go downhill back in June. I probably should have tossed in the towel then, we’ve been burning through about 8/10K a month after everything is settled. I haven’t had the heart to quit especially since I feel my community needs me and Locale now more than ever. (We go hand and hand) BIG SIGGGHH. I can attempt to win you over with my accomplishments individually/professionally and I will try… however be sure to check out the testimonials I’ve included from members of my community, they have been so kind to share what my restaurant/establishment means to them. Heather Laganelli + Locale Farm to Table Big fan of your show and Pepe’s Pizza in New Haven! Created a rotating art space in the alley behind our restaurant for artists to gain exposure through murals and installations. We host creative classes and events, facilitated by me. Sole owner of Locale, started the business with hard work and determination. No startup loans or fancy inheritance. People person to the max. Locale features/highlights local businesses on our menu and on our social media. We strongly believe in promoting community, creativity, kindness, sustainability and connection. Started a Kindness Movement, challenged local members of the community to join in. Created a wall of hope for community members to share positive messages. Created a massive giveaway, partnered with 44 other local small businesses to help boost our community and keep those businesses alive by spreading awareness and leveraging my following on social media to help other businesses out. Donated family meals for dinner and lunch to families in need. Host live music daily, paid gigs for musicians are hard to come by these days. Sit on nonprofit boards and committees to contribute to the betterment of my community. Awarded: Top Twenty People to Watch Under 40 a couple months ago. Formerly a big traveler, have taught other international chefs how to cook American food while abroad. Artist If we’re awarded aide we’re committed to continue with some of our passion projects and volunteer efforts. We will do whatever it takes to continue to uplift our community and support our staff and their families. We have had plans to partner with a nonprofit to create programs benefiting the arts through food and music for 2021 if we can make it through. Testimonial #1 As I would walk up to Locale, it automatically has a different vibe from the other eateries. Aesthetically, it’s visually impacting from the rows and rows of Edison lightbulbs hanging across the parking area, to the art on the window, to the art work on the exterior and interior walls around the building that makes you want to be engaged with it, to the live music held daily and finally their beautiful, satisfying and flavorful food that is locally sourced. Locale is an anchor of our community and the backbone of our economy. Daryl Santos, Customer Testimonial #2 “Locale has been like a home to me for over 2 years now. As a local singer-songwriter, having a healthy, uplifting environment to play music for people is an absolute blessing and a necessity. I am a full time artist and self-employed freelancer that has been negatively impacted by the pandemic and Locale has been the only stable source of income for me for the last several months. Now, even that is in jeopardy. The owner of Locale, Heather Laganelli, has an intensely creative work ethic that is contagious and has a ripple effect upon the rest of the community. Heather has gone above and beyond, taking every step that she can as a business owner to stay afloat and it has kept people like me afloat as well. Any support that can be given to help Locale make it through to better times is greatly appreciated and will make a drastic impact on many people’s lives.” Crimson Skye, Local Musician Testimonial #3 “I’ve gotten to know Heather Laganelli, owner/operator of downtown eatery Locale, over the past three years. In that time, Locale has become a catalyst for pivotal moments in my life. It was at Locale that Heather and I (with our co-lead Jorge Barrientos) launched the first ever Innovation Lab cohort. Locale was the first place to give my nickname to this city, Bakerdise (Bakersfield + Paradise) a large platform to inspire our city with positivity through the #Bakerdise mural at #muralalleybakersfield directly behind the eatery. Locale has come to represent my third space, a space where I can consistently eat great food, have incredible community, admit my crazy ideas for this city and see some of them come to life! Heather embodies the best of what Bakersfield is known for, and her grit, passion and incredible optimism in our city helped her innovate and find ways to stay afloat, defying most odds.” Kaitlyn Yates, Fellow Board Member – The Hub of Bakersfield Testimonial #4 “Locale is more than a restaurant, it is a place of innovation, adaptation, support and of giving. I’ve been a fan of this restaurant since before the shutdowns of the Covid-19 Pandemic and my fondness for Locale has only grown since then. I watched this restaurant adapt through the most trying times to support their staff and their customers, bring joy to the people of the community of Bakersfield, share what they have and lift others up. Owner Heather Laganelli stepped up to every challenge with fervor, she looked for ways to help those suffering amidst the crisis and the ideas were seemingly endless. One of my favorite projects was her Acts of Kindness project, inviting people to infect others with help instead of hurt and to create a sense of closeness in spite of the distance. Her restaurant partners with several other local establishments to keep the web of businesses here strong and stable, I believe a place like this is a place worth keeping around, a place that could use a helping hand to continue to serve those around them.” Corrie Frias, Community Member Testimonial/Inspirational Message #5 Hello Heather and Locale Team! We came across your 31 DAYS OF GIVING giveaway and LOVE what you are doing with Kern County Small Businesses! In fact, we were planning our own giveaway for January in lieu of cancelled bridal shows and were inspired by your efforts to include other local businesses! We’ve had a great community response to this project and thought “Hey why not reach out to Locale and see if they want to join our giveaway since they were part of our inspiration?” Emily + Josh Our Promise To develop programs that inspire the growth within our community, invigorate our youth and promote eating real food over processed food. Thanks for your consideration!

