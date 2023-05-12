Locals help charge phones, deliver food to migrants waiting for Title 42 expiration

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The crisis at the border continues to grow as more families arrive each day with no food or bedding left for the wait to cross.

It is estimated some will be there for a week or more, waiting to be processed by USBP.

Locals, volunteers, and newscasters all pitched in to charge phones so migrants could access the CBP app and apply for asylum. Others brought food, bedding and supplies to those in need.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live with details. While shooting, he had a phone in his pocket charging.