Locals say border was “whitewashed” for Biden’s visit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 8, President Biden visited the U.S. – Mexico for the first time since the start of his presidency.

Locals say the border crossing station in El Paso was cleared, watered down, and whitewashed in preparation for the President. He met with no migrants and no locals.

Jorge Ventura, journalist for the Daily Caller, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the details of local El Paso community discontent.