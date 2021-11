Logan Heights hosts mobile vaccination clinic for ‘Dia de los Muertos’





LOGAN HEIGHTS (KUSI) – Officials will be holding a vaccination clinic in Logan Heights from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, recognizing a Mexican holiday to honor the life and death of loved ones, Dia de los Muertos, and to honor those who died in the pandemic.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the Logan Heights Art Gallery with more details.