Lollapalooza’s revival could signal the return of live music in Southern California

SOLANA BEACH (KUSI) – Lollapalooza has made a long-awaited comeback, slated to take place this summer in Chicago’s Grant Park, which marks the first multi-genre music festival to be held in over a year.

The festival is resuming at full capacity from July 29 to August 1, requiring all concert-goers to be either fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the festival.

Typically, the festival draws 100,000 people per day.

Lollapalooza’s lineup will be released tomorrow.

Chris Goldsmith, President of Belly Up Entertainment in Solana Beach, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss what Lollapalooza’s revival means for Belly Up Entertainment.

Goldsmith mentioned that many performers will likely not be releasing tour dates until fall 2021, especially for indoor concert venues.

On a positive note, Goldsmith mentioned that he believed live music in Southern California would return in not days, but weeks.