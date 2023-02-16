Long awaited cleanup of De Anza Cove begins Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The cleanup of De Anza Cove began Wednesday, Feb. 15 after three years of Coastal Commission negotiations. Permits were secured in July of 2022 for the removal of dilapidated homes and mobile units in the cove next to Campland.

The cleanup effort was approved by City Council in 2019 and will add 147 family-friendly campsites, an improved coastal bike path, and coastal recreation access.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live with details.