Longtime adviser to President Trump, Bruce LeVell, slams FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Longtime adviser to President Trump, Bruce LeVell, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego in reaction to the FBI raiding Trump’s home, Mar-a-Lago.

LeVell said the utilization of the justice system is a “travesty,” adding that this raid will strengthen Trump’s movement even more.

LeVell pointed out even prominent moderate Democrats like Andrew Yang have voiced their opposition to approving the raid, saying the perception of attacking Biden’s predecessor is bad enough.

I’m no Trump fan. I want him as far away from the White House as possible. But a fundamental part of his appeal has been that it’s him against a corrupt government establishment. This raid strengthens that case for millions of Americans who will see this as unjust persecution. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) August 9, 2022

“If they raided his home just to find classified documents he took from The White House,” one legal expert noted, “he will be re-elected president in 2024, hands down. It will prove to be the greatest law enforcement mistake in history.” https://t.co/xMznFPn0UG — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) August 9, 2022

LeVell then went on to criticize Republicans for pretending to effort protecting President Trump from these kinds of attacks. Explaining, “we can push this on the Democrats, yes we can. The Biden Administration, Nancy Pelosi, yes. But we can also give a little ownership to some of the Republicans sitting in office right now.”

LeVell said the America First movement is not a Donald Trump movement, it’s an America First movement.

People are fed up with the way the government is being run, and Trump is the only one willing to stand up for them.