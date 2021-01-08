Longtime Dodger Manager, baseball ambassador Tommy Lasorda dies at 93

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – Just days after being released from an Orange County hospital, legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda died Thursday night at age 93, the team announced Friday.

According to the team, Lasorda suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home just after 10 p.m. Thursday and was taken to a hospital “with resuscitation in progress.” He was pronounced dead at 10:57 p.m.

Lasorda had just been released Tuesday from an Orange County hospital, where he spent about six weeks. He was hospitalized in November, shortly after attending the Dodgers’ World Series-clinching victory in Arlington, Texas. No official reason for the hospitalization was ever provided, although TMZ reported that he was suffering from heart issues and spent time on a ventilator in an intensive-care unit.

Lasorda was released from the ICU in early December, but remained hospitalized.

A Hall of Famer since 1997, Lasorda led the Dodgers to two World Series championships and two World Series losses during his 20-year managerial career.

The Fullerton resident was with the Dodgers organization for more than 70 years as a player, scout, manager and front office executive. He was originally signed by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1945, before reaching the big leagues as a pitcher with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954.

He managed the Dodgers from 1976-96, and was serving as a special adviser to the chairman.

Former MLB player Steve Finley called into KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to remember the life of Tommy Lasorda.

We mourn the passing of Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda. He was 93. pic.twitter.com/fkPf67iH7h — MLB (@MLB) January 8, 2021