Longtime KUSI Reporter & Meteorologist Dave Scott to retire after 30 years





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Longtime KUSI Reporter and Meteorologist, Dave Scott, has been with KUSI News for 30 years, and his retirement is now just a few days away.

Scott joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to say goodbye to San Diego, and look back on the stories he covered over the past three decades.

If you didn’t know, Dave Scott is a talented musician, and routinely performs at various places in San Diego. He encourages everyone to go see him play as its his favorite thing to do.

Take a look back to June 1, 2018, the day Dave Scott published this video as his very first Facebook post:

Dave’s World of Wonder’s can be seen here.