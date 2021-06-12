Longtime San Diego musician Juanita K. gets ready for return of live music





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Juanita K. is a San Diego musician who has been in the business for a long time and struggled during the pandemic, like many other live performers.

Her nine-piece-band performs classic Motown songs from famous girl groups like The Shirelles, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas.

The shows attracts audience members of all ages.

Juanita K. is a professional singer who has been singing publicly since age 5 and has even entertained internationally, but is based in San Diego.

In the local music scene, she has often been found portraying Mary Wilson of the Supremes in the 12-piece band, the Corvelles.

Juanita K. expressed her jubilation in an interview with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries at the thought of her upcoming shows.