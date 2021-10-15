Look out for warning signs this Domestic Violence Awareness month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Since the start of the pandemic, the nation has seen a rise in domestic violence. Center for Community Solutions CEO, Verna Griffin-Tabor discussed warning signs of abusive behavior.

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence here are some numbers you can call:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673

Center for Community Solutions Hotline: 1-888-385-4657