Looking back at Super Bowls past with former champion Don Horn





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Don Horn, former Super Bowl champion and San Diego State alumni, remembered the grand matches of yesteryear on the day of the 2021 Super Bowl.

Horn also played on the Packers when the team won the second Super Bowl in 1968.

Last year’s winning Super Bowl players received a $124,000 bonus, while the losing team received $62,000.

In Horn’s day during the 1967 game, players on the winning team got $15,000, and the losing team, $7,500.

When adjusted for inflation, those bonuses remain largely same, 54 years later.

Don Horn, Super Bowl Champion, joined KUSI to reminisce on past Super Bowls.