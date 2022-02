Looking for a meaningful job? Father Joe’s Villages has new job openings





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages continues providing support for San Diego County’s homeless folks.

Now, they’re inviting those who want meaningful jobs to come and apply for new career opportunities.

Deacon Jim Vargas, President and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the organizations new career opportunities.

To search for opportunities, click here.