Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher resigns from State Assembly to lead California Labor Federation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher has announced her resignation from the California State Assembly.

Gonzalez-Fletcher’s resignation comes amid ethics complaints about her negotiations with the California Labor Fed to become their next leader.

Politico first reported in November 2021 that “California Labor Federation officials have voted to endorse Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) as the powerful organization’s next leader.” Adding, “The non-binding vote by the body’s executive council will not immediately elevate Gonzalez to a new role or cause her to leave the Legislature because Executive Secretary-Treasurer Art Pulaski has not stepped down or reached the end of his term. Pulaski will work with the organization to craft a succession timeline.”

One of Gonzalez-Fletcher’s most notable pieces of legislation is the controversial AB 5, which essentially bans many California companies from hiring workers as independent contractors.

Monday, Gonzalez-Fletcher announced her official resignation from the State Assembly on Twitter, where she vowed to continue her “life’s commitment to serve & empower working Californians.”

I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished in the past 8+ years. From raising the min wage, to ensuring every California has paid sick leave & expanding overtime laws to farmworkers. We expanded workplace rights for grocery workers, hotel workers, warehouse workers, janitors and — Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (@LorenaSGonzalez) January 3, 2022

We expanded voting rights by passing automatic registration, expanding mail elections, providing for ballot delivery & ensuring postage is paid on every mail ballot. We strengthened laws to help protect children from childhood sexual abuse anywhere predators may try to find them. — Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (@LorenaSGonzalez) January 3, 2022

We did a lot. But, the only way to truly change the lives of working Californians is to empower them at work. No law is ever as powerful as a union contract. So, now, I will simply continue my service by singularly focusing on strengthening the labor movement. Thank you. — Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (@LorenaSGonzalez) January 3, 2022