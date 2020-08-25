Lorena Gonzalez introduces AB 66 to set standards on use of ‘less lethal’ force by officers





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez has introduced a bill to “build on California’s historic police use of force standards signed into law last year and the California State Senate Public Safety committee voted 5-1 in favor of it last week.

Tuesday, Gonzalez hosted a virtual press conference with victims of police violence who support her legislation, AB 66. Leslie Furcron, the woman who was shot in the head with a projectile at the protests in La Mesa, participated in the virtual town hall (below) to share her personal experience of being hit with a lethal weapon.

AB 66 prohibits the use of kinetic energy projectiles, and chemical agents to disperse any gatherings, protests, or demonstrations except when in compliance with new standards set forth in the bill.

The bill states, “would prohibit the use of kinetic energy projectiles or chemical agents, as defined, by any law enforcement agency to disperse any assembly, protest, demonstration, or other gathering of persons, except in compliance with specified standards set by the bill, and would prohibit their use solely due to a violation of an imposed curfew, verbal threat, or noncompliance with a law enforcement directive. The bill would prohibit the use of chloroacetophenone tear gas or 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile gas by law enforcement agencies to disperse any assembly, protest, demonstration, or other gathering of persons. The bill would include in the standards for the use of kinetic energy projectiles and chemical agents to disperse gatherings the requirement that, among other things, those weapons only be fired at a specific target who presents a clear and imminent threat to themselves, the officers, or other persons. The bill would make these provisions inapplicable within a state prison facility.”

California Senators are set to vote on the bill sometime this week.

To read the complete bill, click here.

